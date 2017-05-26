BRIEF-Innergex Renewable announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France

May 26 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :

* Innergex announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France

* Innergex has a 69.55% interest in wind farms and Desjardins group pension plan owns remaining 30.45%​

* Vaite and Rougemont-1’s average annual production is estimated to reach 93,140 mwh and 84,720 mwh respectively​

* In its first full year of operation, 2 wind farms expected to generate revenues and adjusted ebitda of about eur 15.1 million and eur 11.7 million respectively​

* All electricity produced by these 2 wind farms will be sold under ppas at fixed prices for initial 15 years, with electricité de france​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: