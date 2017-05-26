FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Innergex Renewable announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 5:39 PM / in 5 months

BRIEF-Innergex Renewable announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :

* Innergex announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France

* Innergex has a 69.55% interest in wind farms and Desjardins group pension plan owns remaining 30.45%​

* Vaite and Rougemont-1’s average annual production is estimated to reach 93,140 mwh and 84,720 mwh respectively​

* In its first full year of operation, 2 wind farms expected to generate revenues and adjusted ebitda of about eur 15.1 million and eur 11.7 million respectively​

* All electricity produced by these 2 wind farms will be sold under ppas at fixed prices for initial 15 years, with electricité de france​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.