BRIEF-Dusolo provides update on status of annual financial statement filing
* Dusolo provides update on status of 2016 annual financial statement filing
Feb 23 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:
* Innergex reports its year-end 2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 30 percent to c$73.3 million
* Declares a dividend increase of $0.02 to $0.66 per common share on an annual basis
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Encore Capital Group Inc prices private placement of convertible senior notes
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech