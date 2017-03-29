BRIEF-Innocoll announces regulatory path forward

March 29 (Reuters) - Innocoll Holdings Plc:

* Innocoll announces regulatory path forward after receiving formal FDA type a meeting minutes regarding its xaracoll (bupivacaine HCL collagen-matrix implant) new drug application

* Innocoll Holdings - announced receipt of formal type a meeting minutes from FDA relating to its new drug application (NDA) for xaracoll

* Innocoll Holdings-believes, if adequately financed, successful, additional studies may be completed in time for a NDA resubmission for xaracoll at end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: