FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.26 excluding items
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.26 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Innocoll Holdings Plc

* Innocoll Holdings Plc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results and provides corporate update

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.26 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue $600,000 versus $900,000

* Q4 revenue view $1.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company may not be able to generate revenues from sale of Xaracoll until end of 2018, if at all

* Says Innocoll's capital resources are insufficient to meet its future operating and capital requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.