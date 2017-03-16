FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings says it is in talks that may or may not lead to an offer for co
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings says it is in talks that may or may not lead to an offer for co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Innocoll Holdings Plc

* Innocoll holdings announces statement re: possible offer

* Confirms that it is in discussions which may or may not lead to an offer for entire issued share capital of company

* Continues to investigate strategic options for company

* "Management has been investigating and continues to investigate strategic options for company to maximise shareholder value"

* Has participated in a type A meeting with FDA regarding re-submission to FDA for approval of XARACOLL

* It expects to receive minutes of type A meeting before end of March and will make a further announcement at that time

* Expects to receive minutes of type A meeting before end of March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.