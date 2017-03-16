BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings says it is in talks that may or may not lead to an offer for co

March 16 (Reuters) - Innocoll Holdings Plc
* Innocoll holdings announces statement re: possible offer
* Confirms that it is in discussions which may or may not lead to an offer for entire issued share capital of company
* Continues to investigate strategic options for company
* "Management has been investigating and continues to investigate strategic options for company to maximise shareholder value"
* Has participated in a type A meeting with FDA regarding re-submission to FDA for approval of XARACOLL
* It expects to receive minutes of type A meeting before end of March and will make a further announcement at that time
* Expects to receive minutes of type A meeting before end of March