Aug 1 (Reuters) - INNOFACTOR PLC

* ‍q2 Operating Profit Was Eur 200 Thousand (2016: 446)

* Q2 ‍OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED BY 55.2% DUE TO INCREASED WRITE-OFFS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS​​

* Q2 NET SALES EUR 17.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INNOFACTOR'S FUTURE OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS SAME