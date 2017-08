March 8 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc:

* Has decided to end share repurchase program with immediate effect.

* During July 7, 2016 - March 7, 2017, repurchased a total of 326,317 of company shares

* Total purchase price of shares was 352,569.85 euro ($372,500)

* 335.317 company shares in company's posession will be given to seller of Cinteros as part of additional purchase price Source text for Eikon:

