5 months ago
BRIEF-Innofactor will pay 2016 adjustment payment of cinteros deal partly with new shares
March 8, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Innofactor will pay 2016 adjustment payment of cinteros deal partly with new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc:

* Will pay the 2016 adjustment payment of Cinteros deal partly with new company shares

* 2016 adjustment price is about 4.6 million euros ($4.85 million)of which about 55,000 euros will be paid in cash and about 4.5 million euros in company shares

* Decided on a directed share issue of new shares in connection with 2016 adjustment payment of deal

* Will issue 3,286,848 new shares Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9467 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

