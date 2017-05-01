FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innophos Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
May 1, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Innophos Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc:

* Innophos Holdings Inc - sales comparables in q2 are expected to improve sequentially, but still be down approximately 5% year-over-year

* Innophos Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 sales $166 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Innophos holdings inc - anticipates that tax rate will return to more normalized level of approximately 33% beginning in Q2

* Innophos holdings inc - on a full year basis, overall market conditions and competitive landscape for 2017 are expected to be similar to 2016

* Innophos holdings inc sees volume headwinds are expected to remain through balance of year, pruning effects are expected to improve in second half of year

* Innophos holdings inc - continues to expect full year revenues to be down by 4% compared with 2016

* Innophos holdings inc - full year earnings are expected to be broadly in line with 2016

* Innophos holdings sees earnings in q2 impacted by remainder of consulting fees for implementation of phase 2 of "operational excellence initiatives"

* Innophos holdings sees phase 2 operational excellence fees incurred in first half of year offset by phase 2 savings;$5 million to take effect in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

