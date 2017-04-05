FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Innophos Holdings reiterates Q1 2017 expectations and 2017 guidance
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Innophos Holdings reiterates Q1 2017 expectations and 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos holdings inc - targeting $1.25 billion revenue and 20% adjusted ebitda by 2022

* Innophos holdings inc - reiterates q1 2017 expectations and 2017 guidance

* Innophos holdings inc - sees q1 net income expected to be in range of $10 million to $11 million

* Innophos holdings inc - sees q1 sales for quarter expected to be similar to q4 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $181.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $704.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

