FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Innophos to acquire Novel Ingredients to create a nearly $0.5 bln food, health and nutrition platform
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
North Korean defectors surge
North Korea
North Korean defectors surge
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
Canada
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 11:40 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Innophos to acquire Novel Ingredients to create a nearly $0.5 bln food, health and nutrition platform

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos to acquire novel ingredients to create a nearly $0.5 billion food, health and nutrition platform

* Says ‍total purchase price of $125 million (enterprise value), payable in cash​

* Innophos Holdings Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to be accretive to Innophos' earnings per share in first year following close of transaction​

* Says ‍will fund acquisition with borrowings under its existing credit facility​

* Innophos Holdings Inc says company anticipates cost and tax synergies of approximately $15 million from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.