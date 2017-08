May 9 (Reuters) - Innospec Inc

* Innospec reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.00

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 sales rose 39 percent to $294.3 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 11 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Semi-Annual dividend raised by 15 percent to 38 cents; seventh consecutive increase

* Qtrly like-for-like sales up 11 percent