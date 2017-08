April 18 (Reuters) - Innova Gaming Group Inc

* Innova acknowledges Pollard Banknote's intention to launch unsolicited take-over bid

* Innova Gaming Group - strategic review process remains ongoing, will continue during offer period provided for under Pollard Banknote's take-over bid