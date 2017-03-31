BRIEF-Innova Gaming Group Inc's special committee launches strategic review process

March 31 (Reuters) - Innova Gaming Group Inc

* Innova's special committee launches strategic review process

* Innova gaming group inc says special committee is comprised of paul van eyk and edward stanek, each an independent director of company

* Has engaged in discussions with Pollard Banknote, both directly and indirectly through their respective financial advisors

* Special committee has invited Pollard Banknote to participate in strategic review process

* Innova Gaming Group Inc says "special committee has determined that it is in best interests of innova to proceed with strategic review process"

* special committee determined that pollard banknote was not prepared to improve its proposal sufficiently for committee to recommend deal

* strategic alternative transactions including soliciting expressions of interest regarding acquisition of all of common shares of company