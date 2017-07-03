BRIEF-AIG to provide life insurance products for RBS, Natwest customers
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
July 3 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc :
* Innovative Industrial Properties - effective June 30, , Robert Sistek, co's former CFO, ceased his employment with company Source text: (bit.ly/2tBpg6G) Further company coverage:
* Bankrate to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14.00 per share