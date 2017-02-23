Feb 23 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc -

* ANNOUNCED A SETTLEMENT OF ITS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH DELTA AIR LINES, INC

* UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, DELTA WILL PAY IS&S $7.75 MILLION

* SETTLEMENT OF LAWSUIT RELATED TO TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR CO TO DEVELOP COCKPIT DISPLAYS, OTHER COMPONENTS FOR DELTA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: