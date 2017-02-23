UPDATE 5-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
Feb 23 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc -
* ANNOUNCED A SETTLEMENT OF ITS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH DELTA AIR LINES, INC
* UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, DELTA WILL PAY IS&S $7.75 MILLION
* SETTLEMENT OF LAWSUIT RELATED TO TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR CO TO DEVELOP COCKPIT DISPLAYS, OTHER COMPONENTS FOR DELTA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday following an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries, although the short-end of the curve held firm helped by a well-received two-year debt auction.