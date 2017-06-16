Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Innoven Partenaires S.A.:
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. had previously reported a 24.2 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Feb 19, 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2s8CLJp) Further company coverage:
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)