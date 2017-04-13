FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Innoviva to review of its cost and executive compensation structures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Innoviva Inc:

* Innoviva to undertake comprehensive review of its cost and executive compensation structures

* Says expect review to result in meaningful savings in our core operating costs that will benefit our financial performance

* Innoviva Inc- board expects to provide shareholders with detailed outcomes of review in Q3 of 2017

* Innoviva Inc says review will be conducted expeditiously and will be led by a special committee of independent directors

* Says as result of recent conversations with shareholders, board determined to undertake fresh, comprehensive review of all costs

* Innoviva Inc - urges shareholders to vote on white proxy card in favor of current board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

