FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - InnSuites Hospitality Trust

* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing

* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - unit entered into agreement to sell Best Western Innsuites Ontario Hotel, suites property to Minkum Investment Group, LLC/assignee

* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - deal for $17.5 million with an estimated close on June 12, 2017

* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 11, Ontario entered into $5.7 million change in terms agreement to existing first mortgage loan with Arizona Bank & Trust Source text: (bit.ly/2r8xbHs) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.