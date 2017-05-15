BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing

May 15 (Reuters) - InnSuites Hospitality Trust

* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing

* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - unit entered into agreement to sell Best Western Innsuites Ontario Hotel, suites property to Minkum Investment Group, LLC/assignee

* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - deal for $17.5 million with an estimated close on June 12, 2017

* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 11, Ontario entered into $5.7 million change in terms agreement to existing first mortgage loan with Arizona Bank & Trust