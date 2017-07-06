BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
July 6 Innsuites Hospitality Trust:
* Innsuites Hospitality Trust - on June 29, unit entered into a $5.0 million business loan agreement
* Innsuites Hospitality Trust - Tucson loan has a maturity date of June 19, 2042
* Innsuites Hospitality Trust - loan has an initial interest rate of 4.69pct for first five years
* Innsuites Hospitality Trust-after initial interest rate tucson loan has variable rate equal to U.S. treasury + 2.0pct with floor of 4.69pct, no prepayment penalty Source text: (bit.ly/2sPPvBZ) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.