BRIEF-Inogen fourth quarter revenue $50.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.5 million

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Inogen Inc

* Inogen announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue $50.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $233 million to $239 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 14.9 to 17.8 percent

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $234.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inogen inc says continues to expect net positive cash flow for 2017 with no additional equity capital required to meet its current operating plan