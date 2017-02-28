FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Inogen fourth quarter revenue $50.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.5 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 28, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Inogen fourth quarter revenue $50.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Inogen Inc

* Inogen announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue $50.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $233 million to $239 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 14.9 to 17.8 percent

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $234.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inogen inc says continues to expect net positive cash flow for 2017 with no additional equity capital required to meet its current operating plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.