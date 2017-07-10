BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Neothetics Inc - Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce
July 10 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust announces new trustee appointment
* Inovalis Real Estate Investment - following appointment of Michael Lagopoulos, board has increased in size to 8 members, with seven being independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO/CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Norway's Statoil and Canada's Husky Energy have hit dry wells in a prospect in the Atlantic offshore Newfoundland for which they had high hopes, Statoil said on Monday.