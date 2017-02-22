BRIEF-Inovalon Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Inovalon Holdings Inc

* Inovalon reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 revenue $96.1 million versus $120.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28 to $0.31

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.16

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $440.5 million to $455 million

* Inovalon Holdings Inc sees full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $105.2 million and $112.5 million