3 months ago
BRIEF-Inovio announces clinical trial collaboration to evaluate t-cell immunotherapy in combination with a PD-l1 checkpoint inhibitor
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Inovio announces clinical trial collaboration to evaluate t-cell immunotherapy in combination with a PD-l1 checkpoint inhibitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio announces clinical trial collaboration to evaluate a novel t-cell immunotherapy in combination with a PD-l1 checkpoint inhibitor

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍clinical collaboration with Genentech, a member of Roche Group, for advanced bladder cancer​

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍multi-center open-label trial will be managed by Inovio, and Genentech will supply Atezolizumab​

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - trial ‍is anticipated to start in 2017 and designed to evaluate safety, immune response and clinical efficacy

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals- ‍majority of patients to be enrolled in trial to have previously received, failed to demonstrate meaningful response to checkpoint inhibitor alone​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

