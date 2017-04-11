FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Inovio Ebola vaccine demonstrates robust immune responses with favorable safety profile in expanded clinical trial
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Inovio Ebola vaccine demonstrates robust immune responses with favorable safety profile in expanded clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio Ebola vaccine demonstrates robust immune responses with favorable safety profile in expanded clinical trial

* Inovio Pharma - results across both stages of trial showed that 95 pct of evaluable subjects generated an Ebola-specific antibody immune response

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - Inovio's Ebola vaccine was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile compared to viral vector-based Ebola vaccines

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - plan to meet with regulators this year regarding a path forward for licensure of Ebola product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

