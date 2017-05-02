Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Inphi Corp
* Inphi Corporation reports 16% sequential and 73% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1, 2017 (from continuing operations)
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $93.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $93.5 million
* Inphi Corp - Revenue is expected to decrease 6% to 14% sequentially in Q2 2017, in range of $80.0 million to $88.0 million
* Inphi Corp - Q2 GAAP results are expected to be a net loss in a range between a net loss of $22.8 million to a net loss of $28.7 million, or ($0.54) - ($0.68) per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.