April 20, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Inpixon entered into exchange agreement with Hillair Capital Investments LP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Inpixon

* Inpixon - on April 19, co entered into exchange agreement with Hillair Capital Investments LP in connection with interest payment due on May 9, 2017

* Inpixon - agreement pursuant to co's 8% original issue discount senior secured convertible debenture in principal amount of $5.7 million held by note holder

* Inpixon - In relation with agreement, solely in respect of interest payment in amount of $343,267 due on May 9, under debenture co, note holder made certain changes Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oNXC2X) Further company coverage:

