June 29 Inpixon

* Inpixon prices $6,000,000 underwritten public offering

* Inpixon says securities offered by company consist of class A units, at a price to public of $1.05 per unit

* Inpixon says securities offered by company also consist of class B units, at a price to public of $1,000 per unit