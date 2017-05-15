FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inplay Oil Qtrly FFO per share C$0.10
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Inplay Oil Qtrly FFO per share C$0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Inplay Oil Corp:

* Inplay Oil Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Qtrly FFO per share C$0.10

* Inplay Oil - funds flow from operations of $0.10/share for q1 of 2017

* Capital expenditures forecast for 2017 remain at approximately $28 million

* Qtrly daily production volume total 3,859 boe/d versus 1,863 boe/d

* Inplay Oil - maintain 2017 annual average production guidance of 4,000-4,200 boed , while exiting year at 4,300-4,500 boepd

* Estimated horizontal well costs for 2017 on a developmental basis are expected to be in range of $4.0 - 5.0 million

* Inplay Oil Corp all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

