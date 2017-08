April 20 (Reuters) - Insea Intelligent Tech Inc

* Says it plans to acquire stakes in two technology firms for a combined 458.1 million yuan ($66.56 million) via cash, share issue

* Says board elects Huang Jingang as chairman

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pVP4Fd; bit.ly/2pH3L2k

