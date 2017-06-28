UPDATE 9-U.S. activist presses for "bold action" at Nestle
* Nestle shares up 4.3 pct, touch record high; L'Oreal up 3.9 pct
June 28 Insea Intelligent Tech Inc
* Says it plans to set up information technology JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($14.70 million) for PPP projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s0X2y4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Nestle shares up 4.3 pct, touch record high; L'Oreal up 3.9 pct
* On June 23, U.S. Court of appeals issued opinion in case Samsung, Cisco, Avaya, LG Electronics, Toshiba, Vizio, Hulu, Verizon affiliates versus. Straight Path IP