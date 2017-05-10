BRIEF-Inseego reports Q1 revenue $55.4 million

May 10 (Reuters) - Inseego Corp
* Inseego reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14
* Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Q1 revenue fell 17.2 percent to $55.4 million
* Inseego Corp says subscribers for ctrack iot telematics solutions grew by 15.7% year-over-year for Q1
* Inseego Corp says sale of Mifi Mobile Broadband Business to T.C.L. remains subject to regulatory approval by Cfius
* Inseego Corp sees Q2 SAAS, software and services revenue $14.0 million - $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: