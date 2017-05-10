FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Inseego reports Q1 revenue $55.4 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Inseego reports Q1 revenue $55.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Inseego Corp

* Inseego reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q1 loss per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue fell 17.2 percent to $55.4 million

* Inseego Corp says subscribers for ctrack iot telematics solutions grew by 15.7% year-over-year for Q1

* Inseego Corp says sale of Mifi Mobile Broadband Business to T.C.L. remains subject to regulatory approval by Cfius

* Inseego Corp sees Q2 SAAS, software and services revenue $14.0 million - $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.