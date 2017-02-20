BRIEF-Inside Secure FY consolidated result swings to $12.3 mln profit

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Inside Secure SA:

* Inside secure announces strong 2016 results following completion of strategic transformation

* Q4 revenue rose 70 percent to $10.3 million

* Adjusted operating income from continuing operations: $10.9 million in FY 2016 versus a loss of $7.4 million in 2015

* EBITDA from continuing operations: $12.3 million in FY 2016 versus a loss of $6.1 million in 2015

* Net consolidated income (IFRS): $12.3 million in FY 2016, versus a loss of $44.6 million in 2015

* In 2017, company intends to keep on growing new license revenue, maintain a strong discipline on operating expenses

* In 2017, company intends to sustain profitability of its core software and silicon ip business on a full year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)