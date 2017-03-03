FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Insignia Systems Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.06

* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016

* Insignia Systems Inc - expecting a net loss in Q1 driven by reduced revenues

* Insignia Systems Inc - current pops bookings for Q1 2017 are $4.4 million, compared to $5.6 million for Q1 2016

* Insignia Systems Inc - total bookings for pops programs set to run in final three quarters of 2017 is $8.6 million versus $8.4 million

* Insignia Systems Inc - "company decided to discontinue sales of like machine, effective March 31st, 2017"

* Insignia Systems Inc - in 2017, reducing overall costs and implementing a $1 million cost reduction plan

* Insignia Systems Inc - Q1'17 revenue projecting to be below q1'16 - SEC filing

* Insignia Systems Inc - expects new sales opportunities in back half of 2017

* Insignia Systems Inc - projecting a loss for 2017 due to investments necessary to restart revenue growth Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lBSfis) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.