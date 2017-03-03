BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06

March 3 (Reuters) - Insignia Systems Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.06

* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016

* Insignia Systems Inc - expecting a net loss in Q1 driven by reduced revenues

* Insignia Systems Inc - current pops bookings for Q1 2017 are $4.4 million, compared to $5.6 million for Q1 2016

* Insignia Systems Inc - total bookings for pops programs set to run in final three quarters of 2017 is $8.6 million versus $8.4 million

* Insignia Systems Inc - "company decided to discontinue sales of like machine, effective March 31st, 2017"

* Insignia Systems Inc - in 2017, reducing overall costs and implementing a $1 million cost reduction plan

* Insignia Systems Inc - Q1'17 revenue projecting to be below q1'16 - SEC filing

* Insignia Systems Inc - expects new sales opportunities in back half of 2017

* Insignia Systems Inc - projecting a loss for 2017 due to investments necessary to restart revenue growth