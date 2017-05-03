May 3 Insignia Systems Inc

* Insignia Systems Inc - net sales decreased 21.6% to $4.8 million in q1 2017, from $6.1 million in q1 2016

* Insignia Systems Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10