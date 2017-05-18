BRIEF-Axcelis announces several follow on orders for Purion products
* Axcelis announces several follow on orders for Purion products as customers expand capacity
May 18 Inspec Inc :
* Says it receives an order worth over 200 million yen, to provide roll to roll testing devices
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25