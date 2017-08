June 5 (Reuters) - Inspiremd Inc

* Inspiremd announces distribution agreement for cguard(tm) eps in poland

* Inspiremd inc says agreement includes minimum required purchases, reinforcing arteriae's confidence in device

* Inspiremd inc - ‍has signed an agreement with arteriae sp. Z o.o. sp.k to distribute cguard eps​