BRIEF-Enerchina says Tang Yui Man Francis has resigned as executive director
* Tang Yui Man Francis has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 INSPLANET AB (PUBL):
* SIGNS DEAL ABOUT INVESTING SEK 6.3 MILLION IN PARTLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY
* INVESTMENT TO BE FINANCED PARTLY THROUGH NEW ISSUE AND PARTLY BY ACQUIRING SHARES FROM CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS
* INSPLANET'S STAKE IN SWEDISH MOTOR ADVISORS WILL INCREASE TO 90 PERCENT FROM CURRENT 52 PERCENT
* IN TOTAL SEK 5.5 MILLION WILL BE SUPPLIED TO SUBSIDIARY IN LIQUID ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Benchmark German yield nearly doubles in two days (Adds quote, updates prices)