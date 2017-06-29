BRIEF-Fitch affirms Venezuela's ratings at 'CCC'
* Fitch on Venezuela says also affirmed sovereign's short-term foreign and local currency idrs at 'c' and country ceiling at 'CCC'
June 29 (Reuters) -
* Instagram introducing filter to block certain offensive comments and a spam filter in nine languages - Blog Source text - bit.ly/2toe65f Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Fitch on Venezuela says also affirmed sovereign's short-term foreign and local currency idrs at 'c' and country ceiling at 'CCC'
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct