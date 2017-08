April 11 (Reuters) - Instagram:

* Instagram says launching new Direct to make it easy to turn conversations into a visual conversation with photos and videos

* Instagram says since last update in November 2016, number of people using Direct has grown from 300 million to 375 million - Blog

* Instagram says texts and reshares will now appear in the same thread with disappearing photos and videos