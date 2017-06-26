BRIEF-Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering
June 26 Installed Building Products Inc-
Installed Building Products announces the acquisition of Columbia Shelving and Mirror and Charleston Shelving & Mirror
Pctel Inc says pctel board of directors has approved a 10% increase in company's regular quarterly dividend to $.055 per share