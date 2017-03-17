BRIEF-Installed Building Products announces plans to refinance its existing credit facilities

March 17 (Reuters) - Installed Building Products Inc

* Installed Building Products announces plans to refinance its existing credit facilities

* Installed Building Products - seeking to refinance about $96 million of debt outstanding under existing term loan

* Installed Building Products - seeking to refinance about $125 million outstanding under existing delayed draw term loan

* Installed Building Products - company anticipates refinancing facilities with proceeds of a new five-year $100 million ABL revolving credit facility

* Installed Building Products - company anticipates refinancing facilities with proceeds of a seven-year $300 million term loan B facility

* Installed Building Products - terms of potential refinancing to be disclosed upon completion of transaction, expected to be announced in April 2017