FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Installed Building Products announces plans to refinance its existing credit facilities
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Installed Building Products announces plans to refinance its existing credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Installed Building Products Inc

* Installed Building Products announces plans to refinance its existing credit facilities

* Installed Building Products - seeking to refinance about $96 million of debt outstanding under existing term loan

* Installed Building Products - seeking to refinance about $125 million outstanding under existing delayed draw term loan

* Installed Building Products - company anticipates refinancing facilities with proceeds of a new five-year $100 million ABL revolving credit facility

* Installed Building Products - company anticipates refinancing facilities with proceeds of a seven-year $300 million term loan B facility

* Installed Building Products - terms of potential refinancing to be disclosed upon completion of transaction, expected to be announced in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.