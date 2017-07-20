BRIEF-Insteel Industries reports Q3 financial results

1 Min Read
July 20 (Reuters) - Insteel Industries Inc
* Insteel Industries reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.36
* Q3 sales fell 16.2 percent to $96.9 million
* Q3 revenue view $122.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Insteel Industries Inc qtrly results were unfavorably impacted by lower shipment and production volumes
* Insteel Industries Inc - capital outlays for fiscal 2017 are expected to total up to $25.0 million
* Insteel Industries - qtrly results unfavorably impacted by narrower spreads between selling prices and raw material costs relative to prior year quarter
* Insteel Industries Inc qtrly shipments decreased 7.5 percent sequentially from Q2 of fiscal 2017 while average selling prices increased 3.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: