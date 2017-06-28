June 28 Insurance Australia Group Ltd

* IAG has raised its reported margin guidance range for fy17 from 10.5-12.5% to 13.5-15.5%

* Completed a preliminary review of prior period reserve releases for financial year ended 30 June 2017​

* Preliminary review indicates an outcome equivalent to at least 5% of net earned premium​

* "Other underlying assumptions behind IAG's FY17 reported margin guidance are unchanged"

* It remains IAG's long term expectation that reserve releases will represent around 1% of nep in any given year