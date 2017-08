Feb 22 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd

* hy revenue from ordinary activities $ 8,179 million versus $8,235 million a year ago

* interim dividend 13.0 cents per share

* hy net profit attributable $446 million versus $466 million

* IAG continues to expect to record a sound operating performance for year ended 30 June 2017.

* "IAG has raised its GWP guidance to one of 'low single digit growth'"