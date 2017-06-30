June 30 Phoenix Group Holdings

* Board of phoenix group holdings ("phoenix") is pleased to announce appointments of two new non-executive directors, karen green (from 1 july 2017) and belinda richards (from 1 october 2017)

* Karen green is currently chief executive of aspen uk

* Belinda richards held senior executive positions at kpmg, ey, and latterly deloitte from 2000 to 2010 where she was a senior corporate finance partner