BRIEF-Cathay Real Estate Development says 2016 dividend record date is July 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 24
June 30 Phoenix Group Holdings
* Board of phoenix group holdings ("phoenix") is pleased to announce appointments of two new non-executive directors, karen green (from 1 july 2017) and belinda richards (from 1 october 2017)
* Karen green is currently chief executive of aspen uk
* Belinda richards held senior executive positions at kpmg, ey, and latterly deloitte from 2000 to 2010 where she was a senior corporate finance partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 24
BEIJING, June 30 China's overall government debt is under control and economic development is stable, according to a National Audit Office document seen on Friday.