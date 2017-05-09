BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

May 9 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc:

* Insys therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $36 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $37.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Insys Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents and investments were $218.5 million as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: