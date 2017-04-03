FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.03/shr
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.03/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Insys Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $54.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Insys Therapeutics Inc - insys management will not hold a conference call for Q4 and full year 2017

* Insys Therapeutics Inc says for Q1 of 2017, company experienced an approximate 32 percent decline in subsys scripts as compared Q4 of 2016

* Insys Therapeutics - Saeed Motahari will become president and chief executive officer and be appointed to board of directors, effective April 17, 2017

* Says for Q1 of 2017, company experienced an approximate 32 percent decline in subsys scripts as compared Q4 of 2016

* Insys Therapeutics Inc says with recent clarity on scheduling of Syndros, targeting a launch in second half of 2017

* Insys Therapeutics Inc says targeting an NDA filing by end-2017 for Buprenorphine Sublingual spray for treatment of moderate to acute pain

* Insys Therapeutics - anticipates "commensurate impact" on net revenue for Q1'17 due to decline in subsys scripts seen in Q1'17 compared to Q4'16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

