BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics to restate some financial statements

March 31 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Insys Therapeutics Inc-previously issued interim unaudited financial statements as of and for Sept 30, June 30, March 31, 2016 and 2015, should no longer be relied on

* Insys Therapeutics Inc- financial statements as of Sept 30, June 30, and March 31, 2016 and 2015 will be restated due to identification of certain errors

* Insys Therapeutics Inc- restatements result from errors related to company's accounting for certain of its product sales allowances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: