FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Intact Financial announces $125 mln preferred share offering
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Intact Financial announces $125 mln preferred share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp

* Intact financial corporation announces $125 million preferred share offering

* Intact financial corp - series 5 share offering is expected to close on may 24, 2017

* Intact financial corp - offering of 5 million non-cumulative class a shares, series 5 from intact for sale to public at a price of $25 per series 5 share

* Intact financial corp - net proceeds will be used to partially fund previously announced acquisition of onebeacon insurance group, ltd

* Intact financial corp - series 5 shares will yield 5.20% per annum, payable quarterly, as and when declared by board of directors of company

* Intact financial corp - series 5 shares will not be redeemable prior to june 30, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.